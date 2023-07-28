Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, strengthening of the US dollar, sustained outflow of foreign funds, negative trend in the Indian equity markets and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.30, then touched a high of 82.19 against the American currency. It later traded at 82.23, registering a fall of 31 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 81.92 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.02% to 101.76. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,979.44 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,528.15 crore.