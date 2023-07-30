In Karnataka’s Mandya, 4 women drown as car drowns into stream

At 8:30 on Saturday night, four women died after the vehicle they were riding in crashed into the Visvesvaraya canal in the Mandya region of Karnataka. However, the driver was able to swim to the canal’s side and survived the collision. Within the boundaries of the Arasikere police station, the incident took place. When the police arrived, they removed the bodies from the vehicle.

The tragedy happened when they were leaving their hamlet of Gaamanahalli to go to the home of a cousin. Mahadevamma, 55, her relatives Mahadevi, 45, Rekha, 36, and Sanjana, 17, have been identified as the deceased.

‘There was a metal barrier around the canal. The vehicle overturned and rammed into the barrier, leading to the breach of the barricade and subsequently the vehicle fell inside the canal,’ said Mandya SP, N Yatish.

‘Cause of accident is not ascertained yet. Over speeding could be a possible reason,’ said SP Yatish.

An investigation is now being conducted.