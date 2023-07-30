Indian women’s hockey team to face Spain today

Madrid: In hockey, Indian women’s team will face hosts Spain in the three-nation Torneo del Centenario 2023 in Terrassa, Spain. Earlier, India beat Commonwealth Games champions England by ‘ 3-0’ in its third match. Lalremsiami scored a hat-trick for India. This was the Indian team’s first win at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023.

With the win, India took the top spot in the standings with five points from three matches. Hosts Spain is second with four points. England finished their campaign with four points from four games.