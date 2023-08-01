Oil companies revises LPG cylinder price: New rates

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country have slashed the price of 19 kg LPG gas cylinders. The new price came into effect today, August 1.

There has been a reduction of Rs 100 in Delhi. Now 19 kg cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1680. The commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 1802.50. In Mumbai, now a 19 kg gas cylinder will be available for Rs 1640.50. The price of gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 93 in Kolkata and Mumbai. The cylinder is now available for Rs 1852.50 in Chennai.

The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year. Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised. Prices of cooking gas cylinders for domestic use were last revised on March 1 this year.

LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of every month. LPG cylinder rates were increased for the first time in June after price cuts in April, May and June.