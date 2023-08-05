Bank’s system alerted authorities of failed ATM theft attempt in Mangalore

On the outskirts of Mangalore, close to Iddya, Suratkal, a stolen JCB was used in an effort to uproot and steal an ATM. On a late Friday night, the incident took place close to Vidyadayini School. The bank’s internal security system alerted officials, and the thieves fled the scene, thwarting the heist attempt.

A JCB that was stolen in Padubidre was used in an attempt to rob an ATM from The South Indian Bank.

The bank’s central surveillance system, however, which immediately notified the authorities when the ATM was tampered with, foiled the scheme.

The observant surveillance team responded quickly and later notified Suratkal police. When the police arrived, they found a JCB that had been left behind.

The CCTV footage near the ATM is being thoroughly examined by police, who have launched a thorough investigation.

At the police station in Suratkal, a case has been filed.