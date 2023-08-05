Near Kuno National Park, 10 people detained for hunting, encroaching on forest land

Officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district said on Saturday that ten persons had been detained for their alleged involvement in forest crimes, like as tree-cutting and poaching, close to the Kuno National Park (KNP), where cheetahs live.

According to officials, these individuals were detained in the Karahal woodland range, about 40 km from the KNP’s borders.

According to a news release from the forest department, the accused were detained in connection with hunting, encroachment, and the cutting down of trees. Four of the accused were from Rajasthan.

They were found to be in possession of five hunting nooses, a ‘gofan’ (sling), and two axes.

According to Satyendra Singh Dhakad, the forest range officer for Karahal, the suspects have been charged under the Indian Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act. Before being imprisoned, a judge heard their case, he claimed.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, five female and three male, were put into enclosures at KNP last September as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. Since then, KNP has come under scrutiny. Twelve more cheetahs from South Africa arrived at KNP in February of this year.

Later, the Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to four cubs in March; however, three of them died in May from heat exhaustion.