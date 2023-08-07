To protest the proposed Mekedatu dam, Tamil Nadu farmers stand on Cauvery bed

Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta staged a protest by digging a trench on the Cauvery river’s sand bed in opposition to the planned dam construction in Mekedatu.

Farmers led by P Ayyakannu requested on Monday that the water in the Cauvery river be released in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling for Tamil Nadu, that no dam be built in Mekedatu, and that an MSP be established that would provide twice as much profit for a farmer’s produce.

The protesting farmers had to be brought back when the water level rose, and police and fire department officers had to enter the Cauvery water with ropes linked to the banks. The farmers were subsequently jailed.

Farmers from the Delta region protested against the Karnataka government’s decision to build a dam in Mekedatu earlier in July as well. The state government must receive its fair share of Cauvery water from Karnataka for irrigation of the Delta, according to the farmers’ demands.