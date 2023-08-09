Nine candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections announced by Mayawati’s party

According to a statement made by a state party official, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday unveiled a list of nine candidates for the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is preparing for Assembly elections later this year, though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to provide the precise election schedule.

The list indicates that MLAs Keshav Prasad Chandra and Indu Banjare, who represent the Scheduled Caste-reserved seats in Pamgarh (Janjgir-Champa district) and Jaijaipur (Sakti district), respectively, have received tickets from their sectors.

The remaining contenders are Dr. Vinod Sharma (Akaltara), Radheshyam Suryavanshi (Janjgir-Champa), Shayam Tandan (Bilaigarh, SC reserved), Ramkumar Suryavanshi (Beltara), Anand Tigga (Samri, reserved for Scheduled Tribes), and Dauram Ratnakar (Masturi seat, also reserved for SC candidates).

In contrast to what it did in 2018, the party won’t form any alliances to run in all 90 Vidhan Sabha seats this time.

The BSP collaborated with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) during the preceding 2018 state assembly elections. Jaijaipur and Pamgarh were two seats won by the Mayawati-led party during that campaign. Their percentage of the vote was 4.27. Their coalition partner, JCC (J), on the other hand, won five seats and 7.6% of the popular vote.