Famous scientist Bikas Sinha passed away

Scientist Bikash Sinha, the former head of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, passed away on Friday at the age of 78 due to age-related health issues. He received the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2010, and was praised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a skilled nuclear physicist and a prominent figure from Bengal. Banerjee expressed her sorrow on Twitter, referring to Sinha’s untimely demise. Sinha held leadership positions at the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre and the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, and was a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy. In 2022, he was honored with West Bengal’s highest accolade, the ‘Bangabibhushan,’ and also received the ‘Rabindra Smriti Puraskar’ in the same year.