Edelweiss official called for questioning by police in Nitin Desai suicide case

The police in Maharashtra’s Raigad have requested to speak with the assistant vice president of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) in Mumbai in relation to a case involving the suicide of art director Nitin Desai.

The Edelweiss representative has been requested to meet with the police on Monday.

Based on the wife of Nitin Desai’s allegation, the police are currently looking into a case of aiding suicide.

On August 2, 57-year-old art director Nitin Desai’s body was found at his workshop at Karjat in the Raigad area.

Desai’s wife went to the Khalapur police station on August 4 to file a FIR regarding Desai’s passing. As a result, a case of aiding suicide was brought against the company’s executives.

On the basis of an audio tape, the police arrested five persons. ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, Nitin Desai’s company, had missed a loan payment of Rs 252 crore.