Illegal restaurant destruction case to be filed, orders Ajmer court

Two IAS officers are being investigated by the police after it was allegedly illegally demolished a Tandoor restaurant within the Ajmer Indoor Stadium in Rajasthan.

The restaurant owner said in court that he had the essential authorizations and paperwork in order and has been permitted to operate a restaurant on the Indoor Stadium Committee’s property since 2007.

He added that these papers are still in effect as of March 2023. However, on September 30, 2022, the Municipal Corporation’s officials sent him a notice instructing him to leave the property within three days.

The owner of the eatery asserted that he had a stay order against the Municipal Corporation’s notice. However, despite the stay order, administrative and police officers destroyed his restaurant.

The police have been instructed by the Ajmer court to launch a probe.

The case names District Collector Anshdeep, CEO of the Municipal Corporation Sushil Kumar, Smart City Officer P.K. Maurya, among others.