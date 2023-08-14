Congress MP Randeep Surjewala calls BJP and its supporters ‘Rakshas’, BJP takes him on

Kaithal: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, on Sunday, used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them ‘Rakshas’ (Monsters). Randeep Surjewala was addressing the Congress ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ in Kaithal, Haryana on Sunday.

Surjewala, in his speech, said that ‘Don’t give job, at least give a chance to sit in the job. People of BJP and JJP are ‘Rakshas’ (Monsters) and those who vote for BJP and supports them are ‘Rakshas’ too. Today I curse from this land of Mahabharata’. Reacting to the language used by the Congres leader, the National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra took to Twitter and said, ‘The Congress party, which failed to launch the prince again and again, has now started abusing the public and Janardhan. Listen to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who has become a victim of blindness in protest against Prime Minister Modi and BJP, saying – ‘The people of the country who vote and support BJP are ‘monsters’.

Sambit Patra also shared the video clip which was of August 13 on his Twitter handle in which Randeep Surjewala made the statement. ‘On one hand, there is Modi ji, the prime minister of 140 crore countrymen, for whom the public is the form of Janardan, and on the other hand, there is the Congress party, for whom the public is the form of a demon’, Patra tweeted. ‘The people of the country understand this difference very well and the people of the country themselves will work to lock the mega shopping mall of their hatred’, he added.

Another Spokesperson of the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted and said that ‘The Congress party, which failed to launch Rahul Gandhi, is now venting its anger on the public. Randeep Surjewala said – ‘The people of the country who voted for BJP are ‘monsters’, Khangrace should understand that it is the right of a citizen to vote or support any party. You are anti-national for your language and thinking’.