Delhi police detain arms dealer before Independence Day

Before Independence Day, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended a 24-year-old arms supplier in possession of five illegal pistols. The individual, Anil Sharma, hailing from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, had been involved in the illicit trade for the past two years. He had been supplying unlawful firearms to criminal groups in Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Acting on a tip-off received on August 9, law enforcement set up a sting operation near Ghevra Mod, resulting in Sharma’s arrest. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara, Sharma divulged that he ventured into the arms supply business in Khargone. Having family in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, he frequently visited the area, leading to associations with local criminals.

Sharma’s involvement escalated as he began selling pistols he sourced from a supplier based in Khargone. He journeyed to Delhi with the intention of delivering a batch of pistols to an associate at Ghevra Mod, where he was apprehended by the police.