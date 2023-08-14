Historic weekend for Indian cinema: Indian movie theatres witness record collection

Mumbai: The Indian cinema theatres witness record collection this weekend. As per a statement released jointly by the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), the August 11-13 weekend proved to be the all-time biggest single weekend in the 100+ years of Indian cinema history in terms of gross box office collection.

More than 2.10 crore tickets were sold in this weekend. This is the highest combined footfalls in the last 10-year history. Films collected more than Rs 400 crore from the theatres during this period. Leading multiplex chain in the country, PVR Cinemas sold around 13 lakh tickets worth Rs 39.50 crore. This is an all-time record for the multiplex chain in a single weekend.

‘Mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. The turnout at theaters has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a long time,’ said Shibasish Sarkar, president of GUILD.

‘It was a historic weekend which proves once again that India loves going to cinemas to see great movies. This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of cinemas being the ultimate place to be a part of a shared experience. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way’, said Kamal Gianchandani, president of MAI.

Bollywood period action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunney Deol grossed Rs 159 crores. Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ grossed more than Rs 120 crores, Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ collected Rs 51 crores, and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ which contributed Rs 31 crores.