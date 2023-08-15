Chief Minister of Karnataka urged to change mind on scrapping education policy

On Tuesday, senior BJP figure Basavaraj Bommai urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rethink his decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) as of the following academic year.

By eliminating the NEP, according to Bommai, the Siddaramaiah administration will be failing Karnataka’s youngsters.

According to the BJP spokesperson who spoke to PTI, Siddaramaiah gave his blessing to the NEP draught that the Centre has released.

K Kasturirangan, a former head of ISRO and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, was chosen by the central government to lead the task team that will develop new education policy. He explained that the NEP was written on his recommendation.

When this is the case, Siddaramaiah wants to introduce a new system (of education) for trivial political considerations. The former chief minister noted that it is bad for Karnataka’s children’s future.

‘NEP is the most progressive legislation as far as education is concerned and they (Congress government) is undoing this. This is the greatest disservice to the children of Karnataka,’ he said.

He claims that parents have already voiced their discontent with the NEP’s elimination.

According to Bommai, the BJP will support the Karnataka people in their refusal to permit the NEP to be repealed.

‘We are with the people of Karnataka to safegaurd the interest of children. NEP is going to stay here. I urge Siddramaiah to reconsider the whole proposal (of scrapping NEP),’ the BJP leader said.