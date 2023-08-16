India, China agree to quickly end their border dispute after ‘positive’ military talks

India and China agreed to immediately address the outstanding concerns along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a rare two-day military summit, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Although the discussions during the 19th round of the Corps Commander-level conference at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point were characterised as ‘positive, constructive, and in-depth,’ there was no immediate sign of progress in the withdrawal of soldiers from the remaining flashpoints.

‘The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner,’ the statement released simultaneously in Delhi and Beijing.

‘They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels,’ it said.

‘In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,’ the statement said.

Before Independence Day and less than one month before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, the conversations took place. On September 9 and 10, Chinese President Xi Jinping is anticipated to attend the G20 summit.

Both parties have effectively conducted disengagement from five locations of conflict since the start of the Corps Commander-level negotiations in 2020: Galwan, the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso, and Patrolling locations (PP) 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs region.

The new negotiations have encountered difficulties, meanwhile, because China claims that the Depsang Plains and Demchok disputes reach back further than the 2020 impasse.

India has repeatedly highlighted that unless the dispute is addressed, bilateral relations with China cannot resume as usual.