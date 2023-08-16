Madhya Pradesh police officer approved to get sex change

A top official said on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh government had given Deepika Kothari, a female police constable assigned to the Ratlam district, permission to undergo a sex change procedure.

Following a request made by the constable last year, the state home department issued the order on Monday.

According to the order, Kothari suffers from “gender identity disorder” and is permitted to undergo sex change based on medical documentation. Dr. Rajiv Sharma performed the procedure.

There are no clear rules for allowing sex change for government employees at present, the order noted.

However, the decree also states that Kothari will no longer be qualified for perks reserved only for female employees after the transfer. After conferring with legal counsel and taking into account a relevant Supreme Court decision, this choice was made.

Kothari is the second womem constable in Madhya Pradesh to gain consent for a sex change treatment after Arti Yadav, who received a similar authorization in 2021.