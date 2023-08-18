14-year-old’s stomach retains surgical clip after procedure at Thrissur private hospital, allegations ensue.

The family of a 14-year-old boy claims that Thrissur’s Daya Hospital left a surgical clip in his stomach after his appendicitis surgery in June.

Viyyur Police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

Sajna Naseem, the boy’s mother, stated that he was admitted on June 11, underwent surgery on June 12, and was discharged the next day. However, he experienced continuous weakness and vomiting, with minimal improvement over three weeks.

After further examinations, Daya Hospital recommended another surgery. Suspecting foul play, they consulted Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. X-rays and scans on July 27 revealed the surgical clip left behind. A subsequent surgery on August 5 removed the clip.

The family also accuses Daya Hospital of mistreatment when they raised concerns.

Dr. VK Abdul Azeez, Managing Director of Daya Hospital, responded that they are aware of the issue, but details of the complaint are unclear. The surgeon involved no longer works there.

Naseem alleges Daya Hospital was uncooperative and plans to fight for justice. “They played with my son’s life,” she said.