Air India launches 4- day ticket sale for domestic, international routes: Details

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India has launched a special 96-hour sale across its domestic and international routes. Passengers will get special discounts on its ticket fares for economy and business cabins.

The limited-time will be available for bookings made until August 20, 2023. This discount will be valid for flights within India and SAARC countries from September 1 to October 31, 2023. The travel period for Europe/UK, and Gulf Countries will be between September 15 to October 31, 2023.

The airline is offering a discount of up to 30% on Air India flight bookings, the passengers from Gulf countries are given a discount of up to 10% except for travelers from Saudi Arabia who can avail of up to 15% discount.

All bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of convenience fee. Air India’s flying returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.