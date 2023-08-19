ISSF World Championship: India bags mixed team air pistol gold

Baku: In shooting, India’s Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal won gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Indian team defeated Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey in the final by ’16-10’.

India is currently placed second on the medals table with a gold and a bronze medal. China is leading the tally with five gold and two bronze medals.

The rifle mixed team pair of Mehuli Ghosh (316.0) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (314.2) aggregated 630.2 to finish ninth in the qualification round, while the second Indian pair of Ramita (313.7) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (314.6) aggregated 628.3 to end at 17th place among 77 teams. Only the top four teams in the event make it to the finals.