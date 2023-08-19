Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earns over Rs 300 crore globally

Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has been maintaining a steady performance over the past three weeks. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Remarkably, the movie has now achieved a global gross of over Rs 300 crore (equivalent to Rs 3 billion).

Karan Johar, the film’s director and co-producer, shared this achievement through an Instagram post and conveyed his gratitude to the fans. He shared a poster of the film with the bold figure of ?300 crore displayed prominently. In his post, Karan expressed his humility and thankfulness for the film’s widespread reach and the affection it has received: “To know that our love story has reached corners of the world and hearts… feeling humbled and grateful and especially for all the love you have given to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!!! Thank you.”

Numerous fans extended their congratulations to Karan Johar for attaining such a milestone. Some fans praised the movie, comparing it to classics like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” noting its enduring appeal and quality. While many supporters celebrated the achievement, a few detractors raised doubts about the figures, claiming that the film is not as successful as portrayed.

Beyond its global success, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has also been performing well in the domestic box office. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has earned over Rs 140.02 crore (over Rs 100 million).

Directed by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, narrating the tale of a couple hailing from diverse cultures and social backgrounds.

Screenplay and dialogue writing credits for the film go to Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy, and Ishita Moitra. Overall, the film has received predominantly favorable reviews from both fans and critics.