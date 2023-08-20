Rural Ministry advocates drone usage for MNREGS work supervision

Aligned with the government’s push for unmanned aerial vehicle adoption in rural sectors, especially agriculture, the Ministry of Rural Development has devised a fresh policy to incorporate drones in monitoring activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). This policy envisions drone deployment for overseeing ongoing projects, inspecting completed work, and evaluating impact. The technology can also be utilized by district-appointed Ombudspersons to handle grievances. The cost of implementing drones can be covered by the Admin contingency allocation, approximately 10% of the state’s MNREGS fund. No extra funds have been allotted, prompting states to engage drone-specialized agencies.

The new circular outlining standard operating procedures states that drones will enhance the management and inspection of MNREGS activities. The technology will be harnessed to capture georeferenced images at various stages of a project, from pre-commencement to post-completion. Drones will also gather data over time to assess the impact of natural resource management, water, and agriculture-related initiatives. Special inspections using drones will be conducted to investigate complaints against work or assets created. The policy underscores the potential use of drones by Ombudspersons for virtual verification and timely resolution of complaints.

The extent of drone-monitored project oversight will be determined by states or Union Territories. The policy mandates high-quality cameras on drones and recommends monitoring in optimal lighting conditions to reduce shadows in images. The technology should have a minimum 30-minute flight capacity, and the collected data will be shared with the NREGA Soft platform. This information will facilitate systematic planning and monitoring in rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech emphasized the integration of science and technology in rural development, including plans to empower women’s self-help groups with drone loans and training.