Bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat crashes into gorge, leaving seven dead and 28 injured in Uttarakhand

A bus transporting pilgrims from Gangotri Dham to Uttarkashi met with a tragic accident on Sunday evening, resulting in seven fatalities and 28 injuries. The incident occurred when the bus, carrying passengers from Gujarat, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway within the Patwari tehsil region of Uttarkashi district. Devendra Singh Patwal, the District Disaster Management Officer, reported that the victims hailed from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

According to Lalita Negi, the PRO of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the bus was en route from Gangotri to Uttarkashi with 34 passengers on board when it lost control and tumbled into a ditch while navigating a turn. The wounded individuals have been hospitalized for treatment, and seven bodies have been recovered from the scene. Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi, who surveyed the area, stated that all injured passengers had been successfully rescued and transported to the district hospital, with the more seriously injured being referred to higher medical facilities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.