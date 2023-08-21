Saudi Airlines Presents Incredible Airfare Deals

Saudi Airlines has announced a remarkable offer that international passengers will find appealing – a generous 50% discount on airfares. The offer is applicable for tickets purchased until August 30, 2023, and is valid for travel between September and November in both business and economy class. The national carrier of Saudi Arabia aims to attract more tourists to the kingdom through this enticing initiative.

In a separate development, Fujairah International Airport is extending an invitation to airlines to commence flights to and from Indian cities, which could significantly benefit Kerala expatriates concerned about flight costs. Ismail Al Balushi, the General Manager of the airport, expressed readiness to collaborate with Kerala to provide cost-effective flight services to expats residing in various Emirates.

The airport is not only offering regular services but also providing options for chartered flights, aiming to alleviate the travel challenges faced by Indian expatriates. The airport administration has engaged with several airlines, including Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasha, and SpiceJet, to explore the possibility of launching direct flights to Kerala from Fujairah.

Furthermore, Fujairah Airport’s facilities for cargo services are noteworthy, boasting ample storage capacity, specialized equipment for various goods, quarantine facilities for live animals, and Adnoc and Épic pumps for refueling planes. With a renewed focus on serving passengers and airlines efficiently, Fujairah Airport continues to expand its offerings and foster connections between regions.