During drunken altercation, Kerala police officer beat cousin to death

During a drunken altercation in Mayyil in Kannur, a police official is accused of hitting his 55-year-old cousin in the head with a piece of firewood, killing him.

On Wednesday at 7 o’clock in the evening, Dineshan, the accused, was away when the crime was reported from Mayyil village.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station, was allegedly arrested for killing his cousin Sajeevan by beating him to death.

Sajeev was found unconscious in the accused’s home, according to the FIR. He was carried to the hospital, where the staff pronounced him dead.

According to the police, they argued while drinking together at Dinesan’s home.

‘They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals,’ a police officer said.

Ajit Kumar, the chief of the Kannur City Police, stopped by the location. Dineshan was taken into custody in accordance with Indian Penal Code Section 302.