Order mandating only generic medications be prescribed by doctors suspended

With immediate effect, the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) directives prohibiting doctors from dispensing medications other than generic medications have been revoked. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association contacted the Centre and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya before making their decision.

The prescription of generic pharmaceuticals for patients had been made necessary by the National Medical Commission’s Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, along with other rules. The regulatory authority had claimed that this new rule will reduce healthcare expenditures because generic medications are 30 to 80 percent less expensive than branded medications.

Since the NMC was informed, doctors have been protesting its directives. The doctors warned that such laws would put patients at danger because India’s quality control of generic medications is insufficient.

Additionally, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was submitted to the Supreme Court asking for severe disciplinary penalties to be taken against licenced medical professionals who don’t recommend generic versions of trademarked medications.