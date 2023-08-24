Woman in Uttar Pradesh murders lover for abusing her daughter

The Uttar Pradesh Police detained a mother and her daughter on Wednesday in relation to the slaying of a 50-year-old man in the Raebareli area.

According to the authorities, Medin Lal had been living with Geeta for a number of years after falling in love with her. She later learned that he had a crush on Roshni, her 19-year-old daughter.

The women confronted the man about molesting the adolescent while he was supposedly intoxicated.

On August 20 (Sunday), Geeta and Roshni allegedly called the man to their house where they battered and strangled him with sticks.

The mother and daughter killed him, wrapped his body in a bedsheet, and dumped it 100 metres from their house. He was found on August 21 (a Monday).

Raebareli Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi stated that the mother and her daughter were placed in judicial custody after they admitted to perpetrating the crime.