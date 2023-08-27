After fight between two groups, 36 university students detained in Rajasthan

Police said on Saturday that 36 students at the Mewar University in Udaipur had been detained after a fight broke out between two groups in the mess hall.

Following a confrontation between local and Kashmiri students on Friday night, they claimed that more than half a dozen students were injured in the ensuing violence.

Two FIRs have reportedly been filed in relation to the incident, according to the police.

‘For inciting unrest, we’ve detained 36 students. The fight broke out while the kids waited in queue at the mess for meals. Some students clashed when they arrived.’

‘They then called their respective groups in which six to seven students sustained injuries. Two FIRs have been registered. Additional police has been deployed. The situation is under control,’ Gangrar DSP Shrawan Das said.

According to Das, there are currently 600 Kashmiri students registered at the university.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to free the 20 Kashmiri students who had been detained. Nasir Khuehami, the association’s national convenor, urged Gehlot to give all Kashmiri students at Mewar University their safety and well-being as a top priority in a statement.

Following the fights with students from Rajasthan and Bihar at the university, he said that over 20 Kashmiri students had been arrested and one had been injured.