Etihad Airways announces holiday sale

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a holiday sale. Passengers will get discounted fares to different destinations across the airline’s network. Passengers booking tickets until September 10 will get reduced airfares for travel between September 11 and March 21, 2024. The carrier also unveiled a revamped flight schedule.

Discounted fares in economy class from Abu Dhabi start at Dh895 to Amman; Dh925 to Istanbul; Dh2,195 to Manila; Dh2,495 to Casablanca; Dh2,895 to London and Dh2,995 to Amsterdam.

Business class fares start at Dh6,395 to Cairo; Dh12,295 to Bangkok; Dh14,495 to Zurich; Dh16,995 to Geneva; Dh21,495 to Chicago and Dh24,995 to Sydney.