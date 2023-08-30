In Bengal’s Ranaghat, robbers fire at police, steal jewels

On Tuesday, eight bandits robbed a renowned jewels store in Ranaghat, West Bengal, in broad daylight, which sparked an exchange of gunfire between the culprits and the police. Three criminals are still at large, while five were captured.

Two persons and a group of six additional armed men entered the Senco Gold store in Ranaghat on Tuesday, according to the police. For about 20 minutes, there was a robbery going on.

Following the robbery, three of the armed perpetrators attempted to flee on a bike. When police officers sought to arrest them, a gunfight occurred.

The bag holding the stolen jewellery and money was also taken by the police, who also managed to apprehend four of the criminals.

During a press briefing, Rashid Munir Khan, the DIG of Murshidabad, said, ‘A total of eight people were involved, and four have already been arrested. After initial questioning, it was revealed that they were all from Bihar. Further investigation is underway, and one more is expected to be arrested soon.’

Later on Tuesday night, the police made another arrest.

The early assessment indicates that goods worth Rs 1 crore, including gold, silver jewellery, diamonds, and other precious stones, were stolen, though the precise value has not yet been established.