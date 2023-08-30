Know how yoga improve sexual health

Yoga is a powerful practice. It imrpove physical fitness and mental well-being. It also improve sexual health. Yoga nhances body awareness, flexibility, and blood circulation, all of which are essential for a healthy sex life.

Regular practice of yoga can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, which are known to negatively impact sexual function. It strengthens the pelvic floor muscles, increases sexual stamina, and boosts libido.

‘Sedentism and stress contribute to stiff and strained pelvic floor muscles. Deep relaxation is the foundation of great sex. Yoga, with its emphasis on breathing and body awareness, fosters a mind-body connection. Some stretches can assist improve your pelvic muscle mobility and flexibility while also reducing pain during intercourse. Yoga decreases anxiety, which increases the capacity to make love and aids in the prevention and treatment of intercourse related issues,’ says Pallavi Barnwal, owner, ‘Yoniverse’ community on coto where she discusses sexual wellness and intimacy.

Almost any yoga asana (posture) in which your neck is lower than your genitals will boost your sexual energy.

‘For example – shoulder stand, plough posture, or wheel pose (chakrasana). Hold the pose for a few moments to allow the sexual energy to flow. Because of the dynamic character of the sequence, performing sun salutations (surya namaskara) will likewise shift your energy,’ said Pallavi Barnwal.