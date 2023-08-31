Karnataka police found dead body of NRI woman fighting for custody of her children

A 40-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman who had been engaged in a custody dispute with Australian authorities for her children was discovered dead in Belagavi, Karnataka. Taking up the issue with the Australian government is something the central government has committed to doing.

Sources claim that on August 27, 40-year-old Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil from Dharwad in Karnataka was discovered dead in the Malaprabha backwaters of Belagavi.

The IT professional had returned to India on August 20 to advise her father on how to handle her three-year custody struggle for her two Australian-citizen children. She had been fighting for custody of her children with Australian authorities.

According to reports, she left a suicide note in which she accused several of her neighbours and the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice of wrecking her life.

According to sources, she and her husband complained about the care being given to their son at a private hospital in Sydney and requested a transfer; however, they were denied, which led to the beginning of a child protection case. The sources added that the second child was unrelated to the case but was nonetheless taken into the government’s custody.

They claimed that six social workers who were appointed and who produced a good report were afterwards removed in order to dig more into the situation.

It is said that Patil’s son has some medical problems.

However, lookout notices were issued at the Australian airports against the family despite the family’s pleadings to bring the children to India.

The Australian High Commissioner to India has been asked to open an investigation into the situation and permit the children to enter India. Activists have decided to hold a protest in Delhi.

Pralhad Joshi, a minister in the Union, has pledged to get in touch with the Australian government through the department of foreign affairs.

Joshi said, ‘I came here and got to know the actual case. I even called the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and alerted him. He asked for all the details. I have sent it to him by WhatsApp. We are with the family. We will work towards getting custody of the children in the hands of the father or grandparents.’