YouTube removes 1.9 million videos for rule violations in India

New Delhi: Popular video sharing platform, YouTube has removed more than 1.9 million videos in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines. These videos were removed between January and March 2023. This is the highest removals among nations.

During the same period, globally, YouTube removed over 6.48 million videos for violating community guidelines. In the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, 4,91,933 videos were removed in Russia and 4,49,759 in Brazil.

‘Since the earliest days as a company, our Community Guidelines have protected the YouTube community from harmful content. We enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers,’ YouTube said.

The Google owned YouTube also removed 8.7 million channels in the same period for violating YouTube’s spam policies, including but not restricted to scams, misleading metadata or thumbnails, and video and comments spam. It also took down over 853 million comments, of which the majority were spam. Over 99% of removed comments were detected automatically.