Know different types of kisses and their meanings

A kiss is an expression of love, care, affection and admiration. A kiss can say a lot without saying anything at all. Different kinds of kisses can have different meanings.

Kiss On The Hand: The kiss on the hand indicates admiration and kindness. An elegant gesture mostly by men to their women, this demonstrates love for the partner.

Forehead Kiss: A kiss on the forehead may indicate a deep emotional connection between two partners. It generally symbolizes respect and trust for your significant other. This kind of kiss shows importance of the person.

Kiss On The Cheek: A peck on the cheek is a friendly sign of affection for anyone you know and love. It transmits affection, support and complicity, regardless of physical attraction.

Kiss On The Collarbone: Kiss on the collarbone indicates great intimacy and manifests a certain degree of sensual intention.

Lip Kiss: Kiss on the lip is a sign of immense love between two partners.