Rain Halts India-Pakistan Clash; Pakistan Advances to Asia Cup Super Four

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya displayed exceptional resilience in a match filled with excitement as they battled against Pakistan’s potent bowlers. The contest, poised for a thrilling finish, was ultimately marred by rain, forcing India and Pakistan to share the points in this Asia Cup encounter.

Before the weather intervened, India managed to post a total of 266 runs, losing all their wickets in 48.5 overs. Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) orchestrated a remarkable fifth-wicket partnership, amassing 138 runs off 141 balls. This recovery effort transformed India from a precarious 66 for 4 after 14.1 overs.

The match’s no-result outcome ensured that Pakistan concluded their Group A campaign with 3 points, securing their spot in the Super Four stage of the tournament. India, having earned a point from their previous match, now have a chance to advance to the Super Four by defeating Nepal on Monday.

Despite the rain-shortened match, it provided several bright spots for both teams. For India, Kishan and Pandya’s performance was particularly encouraging. They came together after Pakistan’s pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf rocked India’s top-order.

In unfamiliar circumstances, both Pandya and Kishan, known for their aggressive batting, had to adapt to the challenging conditions in Pallekele. Afridi (4 for 35), Naseem Shah, and Rauf (3 for 58) posed a formidable threat, but the Indian duo showcased remarkable patience and shot selection.

Although boundaries were hard to come by, Pandya and Kishan accumulated runs through singles. Their 50-run partnership materialized in just 52 balls, with Pandya playing a supporting role to Kishan. This was the first time in his career that the left-hander batted below the No. 4 slot, but he displayed composure throughout his innings.

Kishan reached his half-century in 54 balls, even when Pakistan’s pacers attempted to unsettle him with short-pitched deliveries. His ability to handle the bouncers and control his shots was commendable. Unfortunately, Kishan’s quest for a century was thwarted when he fell to Rauf’s short-pitched delivery.

Nevertheless, Kishan’s innings offered reassurance to India’s middle-order concerns in the absence of KL Rahul. After Kishan’s departure, Pandya assumed responsibility for steering India’s innings, including a colossal six over mid-wicket off spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Pandya’s innings showcased his evolution into an innings-builder for the team, a role he has been developing. His assured performance will undoubtedly be welcomed by the Indian team’s strategists. However, Afridi’s return to the attack disrupted Pandya’s progress just as he was approaching his maiden ODI century.