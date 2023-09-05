Karan Johar’s romance drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani heads to the prestigious 2023 Busan Film Festival

Karan Johar’s romantic drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has been selected to participate in the esteemed 2023 Busan Film Festival. The movie, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, made its Indian debut in July 2023 and garnered over Rs 3 billion in box office earnings. At the Busan Film Festival, the film will be presented as part of the ‘Open Cinema’ category.

Alongside Ranveer and Alia, the movie boasts a cast that includes veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, along with Tota Roychoudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

This marks the second time that Ranveer and Alia have a film together featured at the Busan Film Festival, following their movie “Gully Boy,” directed by Zoya Akhtar, which was screened at the 2020 Busan Film Festival.

The ‘Open Cinema’ section is dedicated to showcasing a selection of “new and internationally acclaimed films that offer an ideal mix of the popular with artistic cinema.”

In addition to “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” other films presented in this category include Luc Besson’s “Dogman” from France, Yukisada Isao’s “Revolver Lily” from Japan, Thomas Cailley’s “The Animal Kingdom” from France, and Anthony Pun’s “One More Chance” from Hong Kong, China.

A delighted Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram stories, expressing his gratitude and excitement: “Feeling absolutely blessed and graceful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes to @busanfilmfest.”

The 28th edition of the Busan Film Festival is set to feature a substantial Indian presence, with several Indian films slated for screening at the festival scheduled from October 4 to 13.

Among these films are Manoj Bajpayee’s “Joram” and Kanu Behl’s “Agra,” which will be presented as part of the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ program. Other films in this section include Suman Ghosh’s “The Scavenger of Dreams,” Saurav Rai’s “Guras,” and Dominic Sangma’s “Rapture.”

In the festival’s ‘New Currents’ category, designed to promote the works of emerging Asian filmmakers in their first or second features, Rajesh S Jala’s “The Spark” will be screened.

The Busan Film Festival will also showcase two Indian documentaries: “Flickering Lights” by Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta, and “Against the Tide” by Sarvanik Kaur.