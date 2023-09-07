Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023: Indian men’s team wins bronze medal

Pyeongchang: In Table Tennis, Indian men’s team won a bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023 in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea. The Indian team lost to Chinese Taipei in semi-finals.

The Indian men’s table tennis team comprising Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost by ‘0-3’ in the match. The two losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals at the competition. The Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023 was also a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.