Researchers in New Zealand comes up with lab-grown fruits to tackle the rising challenges related to food security

In New Zealand, researchers are venturing into the realm of lab-grown fruits to address the growing challenges related to food security, a concept that has seen significant developments in lab-grown meat but remains relatively uncharted for fruits.

The scientists and researchers in New Zealand are aiming to cultivate fruit tissue from plant cells that can eventually replicate the taste, scent, and texture of real fruits. This innovation holds the potential to assist governments worldwide in combating the rising issue of food insecurity.

Dr. Ben Schon, the lead scientist for the Food by Design program at the government-backed Plant & Food Research in New Zealand, notes the country’s proficiency in cultivating traditional horticultural crops but underscores the importance of adapting to a changing world characterized by population growth, increasing urbanization, and climate change.

The program is still in its nascent stages of development but has the potential to significantly reduce food waste by cultivating only the edible portions of fruits. Typically discarded parts, such as the core of an apple or the rind of an orange, would not be produced.

This concept, once fully realized, could play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable agriculture and aligning with climate-related goals.

However, before reaching consumers, lab-grown fruits will need to navigate regulatory approvals and undergo extensive clinical trials, a process that may span years if not decades, according to Dr. Ali Rashidinejad, a senior food scientist at Massey University in Auckland.

The success of lab-grown fruits will largely depend on consumer willingness to depart from conventional approaches. While older generations might exhibit hesitancy, research suggests that younger generations are open to trying new foods that offer health benefits while reducing environmental impact, says Rashidinejad.

The Plant & Food Research program, initiated 18 months ago, can currently cultivate a variety of fruits in labs, including blueberries, apples, cherries, feijoas, peaches, nectarines, and grapes. However, it will take several years to develop the technology required to achieve the ultimate goal of producing lab-grown fruits that are not only nutritious but also enjoyable to eat.