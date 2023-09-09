Flydubai announces flights to this country: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced new direct flights to Cairo, Egypt. Starting from October 28, flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, DXB to Sphinx International Airport (SPX). Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250. Return Business Class fares from SPX to DXB start from EP32,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EP9,400.

Flydubai has created an expanding network of more than 115 destinations in 53 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.