Samarawickrama and Bowlers Lead Lanka to Super Four Asia Cup Victory vs. Bangladesh

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s brilliant innings of 93 and a determined bowling effort led by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (3/28), spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69), and Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) paved the way for Sri Lanka’s 21-run victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. The Lankan team posted 257 for 9, and then, their bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 236.

Towhid Hridoy put up a strong fight for Bangladesh with his 82 off 97 balls, but Sri Lanka’s teamwork prevailed over one-man heroics. With this win, Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the final look promising, while Bangladesh’s hopes of advancing in the tournament are dwindling.

At the start of their chase, Bangladesh had a chance to reach Sri Lanka’s total, with openers Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim adding 55 runs. However, Shanaka’s crucial breakthroughs disrupted their partnership, and Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 83 for four. Mushfiqur Rahim and Hridoy tried to revive their innings with a 62-run partnership, but Shanaka and Theekshana broke their resistance.

Samarawickrama’s impressive 93 and Kusal Mendis’s fifty were the highlights of Sri Lanka’s batting, although they faced some challenges. After Dimuth Karunaratne’s early departure, Mendis and Pathum Nissanka (40 off 60 balls) steadied the innings with a 74-run partnership. Samarawickrama’s fluent innings later took charge and guided Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark.

Despite some late wickets, Samarawickrama’s efforts, combined with Shanaka’s contributions, ensured Sri Lanka’s victory, making his outstanding knock a crucial part of their success.