World Challenge Cup: India’s Pranati Nayak wins bronze medal

Szombathely: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak won bronze medal at the World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary. Pranati Nayak won the bronze in a single-vault tie-break after she tied for third place with Greece’s Athanasia Mesiri. Nayak registered a score of 12.966 points.

Hungary’s Greta Mayer took the Gold with a score of 13.149, whereas Czech Republic’s Alice Vlkova clinched the Silver with a score of 12.999.

Pranati Nayak will be seen in action in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which starts on September 23. Pranati is the only gymnast from India to feature in the Games.