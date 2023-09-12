Army dog dies at age 6 while protecting soldier in J&K encounter

A soldier was being protected by Kent, a six-year-old Indian Army dog, during an encounter in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. Heavy gunfire was used to capture the dog, who was in charge of a column of soldiers. Terrorists and security personnel engaged in combat in Narla village.

A female labrador dog from the 21st Army Dog Unit named Kent gave her life while attempting to save her handler. ‘Kent was in charge of a column of soldiers pursuing escaping terrorists. It was brought down by intense hostile fire,’ a representative for the Defence said.

‘Army dog Kent was at the forefront of ‘Operation Sujaligala’. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its life in the best traditions of the Indian Army,’ he told news agency PTI.

In the meantime, a gunfight in Rajouri claimed the lives of an Army soldier and a suspected terrorist from Pakistan. In addition, the exchange of fire resulted in the injury of three security guards.

Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police for the Jammu Zone, reported that a clash between security personnel and terrorists occurred in the area of Narla.

‘One terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight,’ he said.