Florida’s Broward County declares the month of November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

Florida’s Broward County has taken a significant step in recognizing Hinduism as one of the world’s largest and oldest religions by declaring November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month.’

The County’s declaration acknowledges the various contributions made by the Hindu religion in fields such as arts, food, meditation, Ayurveda, and Yoga, as well as its impact on various people, intellectuals, and leaders in the United States.

The resolution by the School Board of Broward County, Florida, describes Hinduism as one of the world’s largest and oldest religions, with over 1.2 billion adherents across more than 100 countries. It emphasizes the religion’s core values of acceptance, mutual respect, freedom, and peace.

The resolution also highlights the significant contributions of the Hindu community to diverse sectors, including information technology, medicine, science, engineering, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, and retail trade, among others.

It notes that Hindu contributions, including Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and arts, have enriched the cultural fabric of American society and have been widely adopted, benefiting millions of people. The resolution further acknowledges the influence of Hindu philosophy, particularly Vedanta, on American intellectuals and leaders such as President John Adams, Martin Luther King Jr., Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, J.D. Salinger, Aldous Huxley, Christopher Isherwood, Huston Smith, John D. Rockefeller, and many others.

The resolution praises the American Hindu community for its adherence to the law, hard work, and exemplary citizenship, emphasizing their deep respect for family values, education, and the rule of law.

Additionally, the resolution recognizes Diwali, one of the most important and ancient holidays celebrated by over 1 billion Hindus worldwide, as a time of giving and service. It describes Diwali’s significance in celebrating the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and peace, joy, and new beginnings. The resolution acknowledges the cultural practices associated with Diwali, such as lighting oil lamps (diyas), creating Rangolis (sacred artistic designs), fireworks, and the distribution of sweets.

The School Board of Broward County declares November as Hindu Heritage Month to honor and celebrate the valuable contributions of the Hindu community in Broward County.

This declaration aligns with similar efforts in Georgia, where the month of October has been declared ‘Hindu Heritage Month.’ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recognized the vibrant Hindu American community’s contributions to the state’s progress, emphasizing the celebration of Hindu culture and spiritual traditions.