Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the legal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump as a political witch hunt, perceiving them as politically motivated persecution. Putin expressed this view at an economic forum in Vladivostok, labeling the charges against Trump related to election interference as politically driven persecution and a means of targeting a political rival. He also stated that this situation demonstrates what he views as the flaws in the American system.

Putin further suggested that regardless of the outcome of the next US presidential election, he does not expect a shift in US foreign policy toward Russia. He accused Washington of fostering anti-Russian sentiments among the general public and believed that reversing this trend would be challenging.

Former President Trump, in a separate statement, indicated that had he remained in office, he would have pursued negotiations that could have involved Russia gaining control of certain Russian-speaking areas in Ukraine as a means of resolving the ongoing conflict. He argued that this approach would have been a last resort and maintained that under his leadership, Putin would not have initiated a military offensive in Ukraine.

Trump also criticized previous administrations, including Bush and Obama, for their handling of Russia’s actions in Georgia and Crimea, respectively. He suggested that the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine was leading to an expansion of Russian influence.

Trump consistently asserted that his re-election in 2020 could have prevented the current conflict in Ukraine, though he provided no concrete evidence to support this claim. He also claimed that he could have resolved the Ukraine conflict within a day if he were still in office.