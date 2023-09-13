India reports 97 active Covid cases, with a total of 537

India has reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with an active caseload of 537, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. The total death toll in the country stands at 532,028 (5.32 lakh), as of 8 am on Wednesday.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have reached 449,979,917 (4.49 crore), while the health ministry’s website indicates that 444,653,520 (4.44 crore) individuals have successfully recovered from the virus, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The current case fatality rate is 1.18 percent.

Moreover, India has administered a total of 2,206,700,000 (220.67 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of its vaccination efforts.

These figures underscore the ongoing efforts to manage and control the COVID-19 situation in India, with a significant number of people recovering and a vaccination campaign in progress to mitigate the impact of the virus.