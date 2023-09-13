India’s new parliament to commence operations with new staff uniforms

In preparation for an upcoming special parliament session next week, reports indicate that India’s parliamentary staff will adopt distinct uniforms infused with an ‘Indian touch.’ These uniforms encompass various elements, including headgear inspired by the northeastern state of Manipur for marshals, lotus-themed shirts, and fresh saree designs for women officers. All key branches of the Indian Parliament secretariat, including reporting, table office, notice office, legislative branch, and security, will introduce new uniforms for this session. Notably, the security personnel at the parliament will replace their safari suits with military-style camouflage attire. The outfits have been designed, as reported, by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and feature magenta or deep pink Nehru jackets paired with deep pink shirts adorned with lotus flower patterns for bureaucrats, combined with khaki-colored pants.

According to officials mentioned in Hindustan Times, all 18 National Institutes of Fashion Technology (NIFTs) were engaged in proposing fresh uniform designs. Furthermore, the officers from the five different departments will shift from their current pale blue safari suits to cream-colored jackets matched with pale white trousers. This marks a notable departure from the current assortment of safari suits available in varying shades of blue, fawn, Prussian blue, and charcoal, contingent on the department.