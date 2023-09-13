Samajwadi Party claims misuse of central agencies in Azam Khan’s I-T raids

The Samajwadi Party has strongly criticized the Income Tax department’s recent raids on Azam Khan and his associates, labeling them as acts of “dictatorship” and an improper “misuse of central agencies.” They have also indicated that the public’s response to these actions will be reflected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This scrutiny by the Income Tax department unfolded with searches at more than 30 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, constituting a tax evasion investigation involving Azam Khan, a former Samajwadi Party legislator, and his associated individuals.

The searches have been carried out in various cities, including Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, as well as some premises in neighboring Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement posted in Hindi, the party expressed solidarity with Azam Khan’s stance, highlighting his historical opposition to communal forces. They urged the BJP government to cease these perceived acts of dictatorship and misuse of federal agencies, cautioning that the people’s response would be evident in the 2024 elections. Additionally, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government’s actions without specifying individuals.