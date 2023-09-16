Air India launches integrated self-baggage drop, self check-in facility for passengers

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has introduced an integrated self-baggage drop and self-kiosk check-in service. The new services were introduced at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport for domestic and international flights. Air India is the first Indian air carrier to introduce these services.

The service is currently available for all Australia-bound flights as well as all for all flights within India. The kiosks also allow travellers to easily customise their trips by selecting available preferred seats, updating frequent flyer number, etc. This facility will eliminate the queue waiting time for check-in over the counters.

Earlier this week, Air India introduced ‘Project Abhinandan’ whereby the carrier has deployed specially trained Service Assurance Officers at 16 major Indian airports to proactively sense passenger concerns and offer on-ground assistance across airport touchpoints.