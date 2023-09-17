Huawei launches new true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Huawei has launched a new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘FreeBuds Pro 3’. The device was launched at its ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch’ event held in Barcelona.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 ANC earphones have been launched as a successor to FreeBuds Pro 2. It is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,600). It is available in three colours — Green, Silver Frost, and White.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 sport an in-ear design with smoother control. The earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation 3.0. They are equipped with the Hi-Res Dual Sound system which support a frequency range between 14Hz and 48kHz. They also claimed to offer noise suppression of up to 5dB.

The earphones have triple adaptive equaliser that offers better sound quality by analysing the volume, wear, and sound. They are equipped with Huawei L2HC 2.0 and LDAC dual high-definition audio decoding offering audio transmission of up to 990kbps. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 offer a battery life of up to 31 hours with the case and up to 6.5 hours for earphones on a single charge. Other highlights of the device include audio sharing and automatic pop-ups.