First transgender playback singer to debut in Malayalam cinema

RLV Charulatha, a renowned dancer and activist from the transgender community, couldn’t contain her excitement about becoming a playback singer in the world of Malayalam cinema. Her journey into the world of music was unexpected, and it marks a significant milestone in the industry.

Charulatha lent her voice to two songs in the upcoming anthology film “Neethi” (Justice) – one solo and a “jalsa” song, which is a historic moment in Malayalam cinema. The “jalsa” ritual is performed by the transgender community when an individual transitions to a different gender. Until now, they had been using Hindi or Kannada songs for this purpose, as there was no dedicated Malayalam song.

“I am an accidental playback singer by all means. I have been a dancer since I was young and never imagined that I would ever be known as a singer,” Charulatha expressed.

Her journey as a singer began when she stumbled upon an advertisement inviting transgender singers. She decided to apply, not expecting much.

Directed by Dr. Jessy Kuthanur, the movie “Neethi” is an anthology comprising three films, each focusing on the struggles of marginalized communities – tribals, the gay community, and transgenders – as they fight for their fundamental rights.

Charulatha’s foray into playback singing marks a significant step forward for inclusivity and representation in the Malayalam film industry, and it is a moment of pride for the transgender community.